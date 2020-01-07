Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sister Ann Catherine Burger. View Sign Service Information DeVorss Flanagan-Hunt Mortuary 201 South Hydraulic Wichita , KS 67211 (316)-263-0244 Send Flowers Notice

Burger, Sister Ann Catherine 98, a member of the Congregation of St. Joseph, entered eternal life January 4, 2020, in Marian Hall at Mt. St. Mary's Convent in Wichita, KS. Sr. Ann Catherine was the oldest of fourteen children, 7 boys and 7 girls, born to Mary Elizabeth Haines Burger and Julius Anthony Burger on August 25, 1921 in Kansas City, KS. She attended all eight elementary grades at St. Thomas School then completed high school years at Ward High School in Kansas City. After completing high school, she entered the Congregation of St. Joseph in Wichita, and was received on April 2, 1940. First profession of vows followed on August 15, 1942 and final vows August 15, 1945. Her education included a B.A. in Chemistry at Friend's University in Wichita, KS with additional study at Marymount, Salina, St. Mary's College, Leavenworth and University of Notre Dame, Notre Dame, IN. She thought she was going into nursing, however, she had an 18 year teaching career in Coffeyville, Fort Scott, Hutchinson, Kansas City, Kingman and Wichita in Kansas before she went into medical technology. She spent 23 years in medical technology at hospitals in Dodge City, Pratt, Ulysses, Wichita in Kansas and Blackwell, Oklahoma. She was well known in the Hilltop area of Wichita through Dear Neighbor Ministries. She would drive a golf cart around the neighborhood to visit the families and find out what they needed. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Rev. Robert Burger, Dr. Paul Burger, Joe, Charles and Richard Burger, sisters Sister Julius Marie Burger and Sister Rose Helen Burger. In addition to her religious sisters in the Congregation of St. Joseph, she is survived by 2 brothers, Rev. Raymond Burger, Rev. Frank Burger, 4 sisters, Elizabeth Marie Burger, Carol Nachbar Morgan (Gary), Sister Joan Marie Burger, Angela Burger and a number of nieces and nephews. Homecoming will be Wednesday, January 8, 2020, 2:30 p.m., with the wake to follow at 6:30 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, January 9, 10:30 a.m., with burial to follow in the Sisters of St. Joseph cemetery at Mt. St. Mary's Convent, 3700 E. Lincoln, Wichita, KS 67218. Memorial contributions in her honor may be made to Dear Neighbor Ministries and/or the Sisters of St. Joseph Retirement Fund.



