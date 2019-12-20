Farrell, Ann E. 77, Homemaker, died Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm, Friday, December 20, 2019, at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Graveside Service will be at 10:00 am, Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Maple Grove Cemetery. Preceded in death by her parents, James and Maude Davies; brother, Thomas Davies. Survived by her daughter, Christine (Jerry) Wills of Wichita; son, Tom Farrell of Reno, NV; brothers, William Davies of Wichita, Robert (Barbara) Davies of Oak View, CA, James Davies of Wichita; sister, Victoria Davies of Wichita; step-grandchild, Dalton Wills; nephews, James Davies, Zachary Davies; nieces, Adrianne Davies, Cristel Davies, Melanie Davies. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 20, 2019