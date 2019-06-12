Watson, Ann G. 87, passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019. Ann is survived by her children, Fred (Maryann) Ruchte, Kate Aarden, Debbie (James Campbell) Harrison, Margaret (Bruce Styles) Ruchte and Charles (Jeannie) Watson; 10 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren. Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Monday, June 17, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the First Presbyterian Church, 525 No. Broadway, Wichita, Kansas 67214 or Interim Hospice, 9920 E. Harry, Wichita, Kansas 67207.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 12, 2019