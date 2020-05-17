Houchin, Ann 90, Retired College Math Instructor, loving, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, died Sunday, May 10, 2020. Private Family Service. Preceded in death by her husband, Claude Houchin; parents, Arthur and Mary Ackerman. Survived by her sons, C. Tusten Houchin, Robert Houchin, both of Wichita; grandchildren, Erica Houchin, Arthur Houchin; great-grandson, Jett Nix. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. See Ann's life story and share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 17, 2020.