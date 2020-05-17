Ann Houchin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Houchin, Ann 90, Retired College Math Instructor, loving, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, died Sunday, May 10, 2020. Private Family Service. Preceded in death by her husband, Claude Houchin; parents, Arthur and Mary Ackerman. Survived by her sons, C. Tusten Houchin, Robert Houchin, both of Wichita; grandchildren, Erica Houchin, Arthur Houchin; great-grandson, Jett Nix. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. See Ann's life story and share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DOWNING & LAHEY MORTUARY EAST CHAPEL
6555 EAST CENTRAL
Wichita, KS 67206-1924
(316) 682-4553
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved