Thornburg, Ann M. 85, former owner of And Cousins Make Three in Yoder, KS passed away on Sat. Sept. 14, 2019. Preceded by her parents Emery and Annis (Stewart) Coleman, son-in-law Joseph I. Mikesell. Survived by her loving husband of 66 years Dale, daughters Karen Mikesell, Deborah McDonald and Carol Benoit, brother Ronald Coleman, sister Virginia Jendel, six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. No services will be held. Condolences may be sent to www.hillsidefuneralhomewest.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 22, 2019
