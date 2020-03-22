Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann Marie (Myhre) O'Toole. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

O'Toole, Ann Marie (Myhre) entered this world on June 11, 1951 and on March 15, 2020, shed her broken body and ran to the arms of Jesus. Her last day was a miraculous gift, spent with her daughters, two oldest grandsons, and husband of nearly 45 years. She is survived by her husband, Daniel; stepson, Shawn O'Toole; daughters Lori Buselt (Brian); Jennifer Snyder (R.); and Amanda Mason (Kurtis); and grandchildren Andrew and Christopher O'Toole; Westley, Eleanora, and Parker Buselt; Kaden and Blake Snyder; and Konnor and Reed Mason; siblings Mike Thompson (Ruthie); Eric Myhre (Martha Bellew-Smith); Joel Myhre (Terry); and Maggi Myhre (Pat Long). She was preceded in death by parents Burnell K. and Doris Myhre. Ann was a self-proclaimed Futures Investor, pouring love into her children and friends. She was known for her bright smile, quirky sense of humor and talent for sewing, quilting and crocheting. Family held private services March 20. Memorials may be made to the at

