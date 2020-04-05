Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann Starch. View Sign Service Information Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc. 6555 EAST CENTRAL Wichita , KS 67206-1924 (316)-682-4553 Send Flowers Notice

Starch, Ann 85, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Born Anne Longstreet Carson Jr. in Cincinnati, Ohio in 1934 (she later dropped the "e" in her first name and the "Jr."). Ann always favored a short bob hairstyle and grew up with the family nickname "Rooney" after a neighbor teased her about looking like the comics character "Little Annie Rooney." She met Steve Starch at the University of Cincinnati where she studied nursing, and they married in 1955, settling a few years later in Wichita where Steve worked for Boeing. After raising 3 children Ann returned to nursing at Wesley Hospital and then returned to college at WSU, where she studied Art History, French, and Statistics, a subject she later tutored and worked as a TA. She was long active in the Wichita League of Women Voters and acted as their treasurer for many years. A lifelong patron of the arts, Ann served as a docent at the Wichita Art Museum and she and Steve were avid volunteers at the Wichita Public Library, patrons of the Wichita Symphony and sponsors of KMUW. After Steve retired in 1993, the couple pursued their love of travel and learning in over 100 Elderhostel (now Road Scholar) programs in the U.S. and all over the world. Per Ann's wishes no service will be held. Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Ann and Scott Carson; a brother, Scott Carson Jr.; her husband, Stephen Starch; and a daughter, Kathleen Starch. She is survived by a sister, Jill (Terry) Parsons; her children, Michael S. (Cathryn) Starch, Jonathan Starch, and Susan (Martin) Burdick; and by her grandchildren, Michael D. Starch, Stephanie (Sara Para) Starch, Benjamin Burdick and Andrew Burdick. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with the Wichita Art Museum, 1400 Museum Blvd, Wichita, KS 67203. Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Share tributes online at

