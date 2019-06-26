Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann T. Brandis. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Brandis, Ann T. Age 88, passed away June 22, 2019. She was born to Ralph and Phoebe Busby in Alton, KS. Ann retired in 2000 as office manager at Marble Products. She enjoyed gardening and traveling. She was a loving person who enjoyed family gatherings and cooking gourmet meals for them. She was carefree woman full of moxie and will be dearly missed. Ann was preceded in death by her first husband, Dewey Adamson and her sister, Jeannie Hise. She is survived by her children, Tira Adamson, Drew (Susie) Adamson, Kacey Grube, and Bryan Brandis; Bryans father, Kenneth Brandis; grandchildren, Ryan (Chelsea) Grube, Andrew Grube; and great-grandson, Dakota Grube. Her visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019, and Celebration of Life Service 1 p.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, both at Resthaven Mortuary. Memorials may be made to the Kansas Humane Society or Botanica Gardens..



Brandis, Ann T. Age 88, passed away June 22, 2019. She was born to Ralph and Phoebe Busby in Alton, KS. Ann retired in 2000 as office manager at Marble Products. She enjoyed gardening and traveling. She was a loving person who enjoyed family gatherings and cooking gourmet meals for them. She was carefree woman full of moxie and will be dearly missed. Ann was preceded in death by her first husband, Dewey Adamson and her sister, Jeannie Hise. She is survived by her children, Tira Adamson, Drew (Susie) Adamson, Kacey Grube, and Bryan Brandis; Bryans father, Kenneth Brandis; grandchildren, Ryan (Chelsea) Grube, Andrew Grube; and great-grandson, Dakota Grube. Her visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019, and Celebration of Life Service 1 p.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, both at Resthaven Mortuary. Memorials may be made to the Kansas Humane Society or Botanica Gardens.. Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 26, 2019

