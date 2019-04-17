MASSACHUSETTS-Vizzari, Ann (Schartz) of Massachusetts (formerly of Ellinwood, KS) Passed on April 11, 2019. She was preceded in death by husband, Rocco Vizzari, parents, Leonard and Clara Schartz. Survived by three children, Rocco, Ricky, Cyndy, 4 grandchildren, Nikala Vizzari, J.T., Joseph, Jen Shea, brother, Jim Schartz. Memorial to: St. Peter and Paul Heritage Association, P.O. Box 324, Ellinwod, KS 67526 Memorial service at a later date.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 17, 2019