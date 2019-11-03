Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna Darlene Moore. View Sign Service Information Hamilton Funeral Home 4506 Hixson Pike Hixson , TN 37343 (423)-531-3975 Send Flowers Notice

Moore, (Anna) Darlene passed away peacefully at age 90 on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Born in Emporia Kansas, the only child of Ray C. and Anna Johnson, Darlene moved to Wichita where she met her husband of 56 years, Buzz (Harold R.) Moore. They settled in Wichita, Kansas and raised two sons, George and Darrell. Darlene is survived by her son Darrell, three granddaughters, Allyson Kocher, Kelly Kurlbaum and Rebecca Moore, five great grandchildren and many cousins. A devoted daughter and wife, loyal friend, great mom, super Grandmother and Great Grandmother she was a woman of the Midwest. Born in the Flint Hills of Kansas she was a strong lady who never forgot her roots. She enjoyed the company of close friends, especially her cousins Mary Juresic and Norma Roll. A great cook, Darlene also learned the art of candy making while working at Russell Stover. Her homemade fudge, toffee and peanut brittle was in great demand every Christmas. The family will honor her memory in Kansas with a gathering in the Spring of 2020 when the tall grass prairie will be blooming again. If you so wish, a tribute page has been set up to honor Darlene Moore with a donation to the at http://act.alz.org/goto/anna_moore . Arrangements are by Hamilton Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 4506 Hixson Pike, Hixson (423) 531-3975. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

