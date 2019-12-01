Anna Elizabeth "Lizzie" Hurlbut

Hurlbut, Anna Elizabeth "Lizzie" went home to be with her Lord on November 5, 2019. She leaves behind her devoted sisters, Kay Alston and Sally Day; brothers, Tom Alston, Paul Hurlbut; son, Joshua Radford; and many nephews, nieces and friends. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Serenity Hospice Care, 9415 E. Harry, Suite 306, Wichita, KS 67207 in memory of Lizzie would be welcomed. There will be a Celebration of Life for Lizzie in the spring at Rest Haven Funeral Home, Wichita.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 1, 2019
