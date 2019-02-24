Christiansen, Anna M. 75, passed away on Feb. 20, 2019. She loved her family and friends, and was very appreciative of her catholic faith. She is preceded in death by her parents, and 13 siblings. Anna is survived by her husband, Leroy; daughter, Christy Svoboda; 2 grandchildren, Ted and Madison Svoboda; 1 sister, Rose McElderry; brothers, Ralph and Mike Espinoza; and numerous nieces and nephews. Rosary: 4:00 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 24. Mass: 10:00 a.m., Monday, Feb. 25, both at Church of the Magdalen.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 24, 2019