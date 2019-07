Berwick, Anna Mae 88, beloved wife of John for 68 years, was called home to Heaven on July 4, 2019. Graveside service will be Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Valley Center Cemetery. Visitation with the family will follow at the Valley Center Christian Church. She is survived by husband, John; daughters, Martha (Mark) Maxwell of Valley Center and their children, Aaron (Misti) Maxwell and Jonathan (Rachel) Maxwell; Susan (Tom) Harris of Valley Center and their children, Matt (Kari) Harris and Miranda (Joel) Lomurno; and Lisa (Alan) McNiel of Highland Village, TX and their children, Anna-Marie (Daniel) Carter, Max and Alex McNiel, along with 8 great-grandchildren. She is also survivied by brother, Stephen and sisters, Marlene (Tom) Williams and Clydell Knoner. Memorials are to the Valley Center Christian Church and Samaritan's Purse.