Anna Mae Berwick

Service Information
Hillside Funeral Home West
2929 West Thirteenth Street
Wichita, KS
67203
(316)-943-2929
Graveside service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Valley Center Cemetery
Berwick, Anna Mae 88, beloved wife of John for 68 years, was called home to Heaven on July 4, 2019. Graveside service will be Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Valley Center Cemetery. Visitation with the family will follow at the Valley Center Christian Church. She is survived by husband, John; daughters, Martha (Mark) Maxwell of Valley Center and their children, Aaron (Misti) Maxwell and Jonathan (Rachel) Maxwell; Susan (Tom) Harris of Valley Center and their children, Matt (Kari) Harris and Miranda (Joel) Lomurno; and Lisa (Alan) McNiel of Highland Village, TX and their children, Anna-Marie (Daniel) Carter, Max and Alex McNiel, along with 8 great-grandchildren. She is also survivied by brother, Stephen and sisters, Marlene (Tom) Williams and Clydell Knoner. Memorials are to the Valley Center Christian Church and Samaritan's Purse.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 14, 2019
