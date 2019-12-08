Lamb, Anna Marie 96, died December 4, 2019. Ann graduated from Milan High School and attended Business Preparatory College. She spent most of her working life as office manager for Dr. Mary Blood, a Wichita pediatrician. Ann was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Richard M. Lamb, Jr., her parents, Howard and Ethel Ellison, and her brothers, John and Delmar Ellison. She is survived by sons Rick Lamb (Diana) and Larry Lamb (Donna), and daughter Linda Rishel (Tom), as well as four grandchildren, four step-grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and two great-step grandchildren. In memory, donations may be made to Koinonia Senior Care at the web site kscare.org.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 8, 2019