MT. HOPE-Martin, Anna Marie 62, Mt Hope, KS. passed away surrounded by family December 5, 2019. Anna was an employee of Renwick School District USD 267. Anna was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Doris Martin. She is survived by her siblings Ronald (Donna), Donald (Susan), Dwayne and Kevin Martin, Jeanette (Frank) Wirtz, Darlene (Louis) Ehlers, Phyllis Knoblauch, Lora (Bill) Metcalfe, Aurelia (Craig) Albert; 21 nieces and nephews; 22 great-nieces and nephews. Rosary is to be held Sunday, December 8, 2019 at 7:00 P.M. and Funeral Mass Monday, December 9, 2019 at 10:00 A.M., both at St Joseph Catholic Church in Andale, KS. Interment to follow at St Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Andale, KS. Wulf-Ast Mortuary
