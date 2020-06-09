Anna Ruth (Ranz) Jabara
1949 - 2020
Jabara, Anna Ruth (Ranz) 71, went to be with our heavenly Father on June 7, 2020. Born to Gilbert and Barbara Ranz on January 12, 1949 in Little Rock, AR. She moved to Chanute in 1954. She was a very loving and devoted wife to Brad for 46 years. She was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. She enjoyed home shopping, playing gin, and working sudoku puzzles. She is survived by her husband, Brad; sons, J.B. and Matt (Joyce); grandsons, Donovan and Kaleb Jabara; sister, Linda Orbison of Arlington, TX; brother, Gilbert (Helen) Ranz of Joplin, MO; brother-in-law, Dave Holloway of Chanute, KS; many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Gilda Holloway; brother-in-law, Philip Orbison. Memorial Service will be at 3:00 pm, Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Memorial has been established with: Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.

Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Memorial service
03:00 PM
DOWNING & LAHEY MORTUARY EAST CHAPEL
Funeral services provided by
DOWNING & LAHEY MORTUARY EAST CHAPEL
6555 EAST CENTRAL
Wichita, KS 67206-1924
(316) 682-4553
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
