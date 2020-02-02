Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna Wetta Bergkamp. View Sign Service Information Wulf-Ast Mortuary 213 W Wichita Ave Colwich , KS 67030 (316)-796-0894 Send Flowers Notice

COLWICH-Bergkamp, Anna Wetta 99, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, died Saturday, February 1, 2020. Visitation on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Wulf-Ast Mortuary Chapel in Colwich. Rosary at 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 4th, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. and Funeral Mass on Wednesday, February 5th, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. both at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Colwich. Anna's careers were with St. Francis Hospital, American Red Cross, farming in Sedgwick and Colwich, Colwich Grade School, Colwich Care Home, and Farmers Union Secretary and Membership. Anna enjoyed sewing, embordering, crocheting, making quilts, baking cinnamon rolls and elephant ears, playing cards, creating family photo albums, and traveling, and puzzles. Her greatest gift were prayers for her family and celebrating family achievements. Anna was preceded in death by her husband, Wilfred Bergkamp of sixty years, son, Marion and grandchildren David, Michelle Bergkamp, and Elizabeth Hughes and Tony and Tracy Arnold, parents, Leo and Anna (Spexarth) Wetta; brothers Joseph, John, Alfonse, Bernard, Leo, and Albert; sister, Sister Mary Ann Wetta. Survived by her children Duane (Carolyn) of Wichita, Alvin (Suellen) of Lakin, Joanne (Fred) Reynolds of Arkansas, Leon of Wichita, Elsie May of Wichita, Kathleen (Steve) Arnold of Johnson, Neal (Jackie) of Clearwater, and Theresa (Joey) Berntsen of Iola. Anna has 29 grandchildren and 40 great grandchildren. Memorials have been established with Sacred Heart Catholic Church Building Fund, 231 S. 5th St., Colwich, KS 67030 and Leo J Wetta Seminarian Burse. Wulf-Ast Mortuary, Colwich.

