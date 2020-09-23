Annabelle Brown
September 20, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - 100, passed away peacefully. Annabelle loved being an educator. She was also a volunteer extraordinaire. Her family was her everything. After retirement she took great pride in volunteering with Botanica Gardens, Wesley Senior Friends, and Exploration Place. She is survived by her huge and loving family. Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, September 25, 2020, at Downing and Lahey East Mortuary. Memorials can be made to Botanica, 701 N Amidon, Wichita, KS 67203. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com