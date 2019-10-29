Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anne-Marie McKimmey. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

BIXBY, OK-McKimmey, Anne-Marie formerly of Wichita, passed away at her home in Bixby, OK on October 26, 2019 at the age of 54 years 3 months and 1 day. Services have been scheduled for 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at the First Baptist Church in Jenks, OK. Born July 25, 1965, in Lewiston, Maine, Anne-Marie was the daughter of the late Maurice Dube and Patricia (Genesse) Dube of Olympia, WA. Anne-Marie graduated in 1983 from Lakes High School in Lakewood, Washington. Anne-Marie married Todd McKimmey September 7, 2002, in Wichita, KS. Anne-Marie was a member of the First Baptist Church of Jenks, OK. She loved to serve others through her involvement with home remodels, floral arrangements, and interior decorating. Most importantly, Anne-Marie loved spending time with her family. Anne-Marie was preceded in death by her father, Maurice Dube. She is survived by husband, Todd McKimmey; daughter, Samantha McKimmey; mother, Patricia Dube of Olympia, WA; sister, Donna Dube of Tenino, WA; sister, Michelle Dube of Olympia, WA; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Clyde and Jeannine McKimmey of Midland, Texas; niece, Ashley Watson; and grand nephew, Brayden Watson; brother-in-law, Drew McKimmey and wife, Kendell, of Dallas; nephew, Case McKimmey; and niece, Sinclair McKimmey. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial gifts be sent to Proverbs 31 Ministries or to Saint Francis Hospice.

