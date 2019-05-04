Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Annetta M. (Unruh) Howard. View Sign Service Information Elliott Mortuary - Hutchinson 1219 N. Main Hutchinson , KS 67501 (620)-663-3327 Send Flowers Notice

HUTCHINSON-Howard, Annetta M. (Unruh) 87, died Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Hospice House, Hutchinson. She was born November 30, 1931, in Whitewater, Kansas, to Heinrich B. and Maria (Voth) Howard. Annetta graduated from Halstead High School. She was a homemaker. On March 18, 1956, she married Raeburn Marvin Howard at First Mennonite Church, Halstead. Annetta is survived by: husband, Marvin; children, Susan Stroberg (David), Steven Howard (Vicki), David Howard (Debbie), Kathy Dey (Mike); grandchildren, Andrea Kitch (Scott) and daughter, Kinley, Scott Stroberg (Gretchen) and son, Lewis, Amy Rine (Cody), Aaron Howard (Taryn), Kyle Howard (Malika), Shelby Kaufman (Tyler), Andrew Howard, Ross Howard (fianc‚e, Liz Reeder), Jack Howard, Elyse Howard, Owen Dey, and Miles Dey. She was preceded in death by: her parents, infant sister, Darlene; and sisters, Hunora Schmidt and Velma Klassen. Funeral service will be 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 5, 2019, at Elliott Chapel, Hutchinson, with Gary Getting officiating. Burial will follow in Burrton Cemetery. Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. with the family present from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Saturday at Elliott Mortuary. Memorials may be made to the First Mennonite Church, Halstead or the American Red Cross, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

