Bird, Annette M. 93, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019. She was the daughter of Lee Dade and Nettie (Dewing) Sutton, born in Wichita on March 25, 1925 at the home her father built. She is preceded in death by her husband, William Bird; son and daughter-in-law, Billy Ray (Mary Jane) Bird; grandson, Jeffrey Bird; great-granddaughter, Alycia Dye; brother, Clifford Sutton; sisters, Cleola Sutton Wenke, and Reba Sutton. Annette is survived by sons, Gary L. (Dorendia) Bird, and Mike (Anna) Bird of Wichita; 8 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be 5-7 pm Monday, March 18, 2019. Funeral service is 10:00 am Tuesday, March 19, 2019, both at Resthaven Mortuary. Memorials may be given to Home Health of Kansas, 7607 E Harry St, Wichita, KS 67207.
|
Resthaven Mortuary
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS 67209
(316) 722-2100
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 17, 2019