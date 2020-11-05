Anthony E. Rini
December 30, 1953 - November 3, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Rini, Anthony E., age 66, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Rosary, 7pm, Thurs., Funeral Mass, 10:30am, Fri, both at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, Schulte. Preceded in death by parents, James and Jacqueline (Anker) Rini. Survivors: wife, Debbie; children, Julie Rini-Rodriguez (Mike), Mary Rini, Lisa Rini, Nicole (Mike) Collier, and James (McKayla) Rini; siblings, Judy Schnorr, Lorrie Mount, Mickey Ituarte, James Rini, Jeffrey Rini, and Jacqueline Hoheisel; 13 grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, Memorial: Am. Diabetes Association, 608 W. Douglas Ave, Suite 100, Wichita, KS 67203. www.wsmortuary.com