Anthony "Tony" Harrison
July 1, 1963 - September 2, 2020
Wichita, KS - Anthony "Tony" Harrison July 1, 1963 - September 2. 2020 Wichita, KS 57, passed away on Sept. 2. Born July 1, 1963, to Alvin Franklin and Rose Marie Harrison. He was preceded in death by his father, Alvin; mother, Rose; and his sister, Kitty. He is survived by his wife, Rhonda; daughters, Katie and Emily; sisters Jean, Rosemary, and Christine; and brother Rick.
Funeral services will be held Friday, Sept 11 at 2 PM at New Hope Community Church at 109 W Main St, Valley Center, KS.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Leukemia Lymphoma Society
- Mid America
P.O. Box 772356
Detroit, MI 48277-2356
or online at https://donate.lls.org/lls/donate
.
KU Medical Center at https://www.kansashealthsystem.com/giving/donate
.