Rosary 7:00 PM St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church 861 N. Socora Wichita , KS Funeral Mass 10:00 AM St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church 861 N. Socora Wichita , KS

Wondra, Anthony J. "Tony" 83, passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019. Tony was born August 13, 1936 in Chase, KS to Anton and Matilda Wondra. He grew up on a farm, helping his father raise cattle and grow wheat. Tony attended Burdett High School, playing football, basketball and running track. He played football at Northwestern Oklahoma State University and graduated with a degree in Business Administration and Economics. After graduation he spent 3 years in the Army, serving over 2 years in Italy. After leaving the service he worked for the Boeing Company for 33 years as an Industrial Engineer Manager, retiring in 1995. He married Wilma Jane Critton on May 10, 1964 and they were blessed with two children. After Wilma's passing in 1983, Tony married Rosemary Courter on February 13, 1987. This union added a wonderful extended family from Rosemary's two sons. Tony will be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather who enjoyed hunting, snow skiing, boating, golf, pickle ball and tennis. He passed this love of sports onto his grandchildren and spent many hours watching them compete, starting with youth sports and continuing all the way through college. He is survived by his wife, Rosemary; children, Tonya (Stuart) Bevis, Mike Wondra, Richie (Nancy) Courter and Robin (Val) Courter; siblings, Theresa (Vic) Kreutzer, Adeline (Rex) Phillips, and Stephen (Becky) Wondra: 6 grandchildren, Kara (David) Naydyhor, Cody (Melissa) Courter, Lindsey (Neal) Hanson, Logan Bevis, Taylor Bevis, Alec Bevis and 8 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Bernard; sister, Mildred; and his wife, Wilma. Rosary will be 7 p.m., Thursday, August 22, with the Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m., Friday, August 23, both at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 861 N. Socora, Wichita 67212. Memorials have been established with the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), 6505 E. Central, Suite 101, Wichita, KS 67206 and Bishop Carroll Catholic High School, 8101 W. Central, Wichita, KS 67212. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Online tributes may be sent to the family via

