Anthony "Tony" Klausmeyer

August 23, 1929 - November 5, 2020

Goddard, Kansas - Anthony W. "Tony" Klausmeyer, age 91, of Goddard, passed away November 5, 2020. Tony was born August 23, 1929 on a farm northwest of Goddard, Kansas. He was the 9th of 10 children born to Wilhelm and Maria (Scheve) Klausmeyer. Tony was united in marriage to Edith (Hein) Klausmeyer on September 4, 1954 in Garden Plain, Kansas. He retired from Cessna and later from his game bird breeding business. Tony was preceded in death by his parents, 4 sisters and 5 brothers. He is survived by his wife Edith, children Brad (Christina), Doug (Brenda), Kathy (Greg) Stuhlsatz, Steve (Susie), Julie (Ken) Broadhead, Pat (Stacie), 23 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Tony had a lifelong interest in wildlife, raising pigeons and trapping as a youth and hunting/fishing all his adult life. He left high school early to join the Navy for 3 years in San Diego, Panama and Rhode Island. Tony loved his wife and family and faithfully recorded our lives on countless hours of home movies. He couldn't pass up a garage sale and loved to entertain his grandchildren with pet rabbits, tractor rides and walks in the pasture. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 from 2:00 - 7:00 pm at Wulf-Ast Mortuary Chapel, Garden Plain, KS. Private family Rosary will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 10:00 am followed by Funeral Mass at 10:30 both at St Mary's Catholic Church, Aleppo, KS. Memorial established with The Alzheimer's Foundation. DUE TO COVID-19 - Restrictions will be followed.





