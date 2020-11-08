1/1
Anthony "Tony" Klausmeyer
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anthony "Tony" Klausmeyer
August 23, 1929 - November 5, 2020
Goddard, Kansas - Anthony W. "Tony" Klausmeyer, age 91, of Goddard, passed away November 5, 2020. Tony was born August 23, 1929 on a farm northwest of Goddard, Kansas. He was the 9th of 10 children born to Wilhelm and Maria (Scheve) Klausmeyer. Tony was united in marriage to Edith (Hein) Klausmeyer on September 4, 1954 in Garden Plain, Kansas. He retired from Cessna and later from his game bird breeding business. Tony was preceded in death by his parents, 4 sisters and 5 brothers. He is survived by his wife Edith, children Brad (Christina), Doug (Brenda), Kathy (Greg) Stuhlsatz, Steve (Susie), Julie (Ken) Broadhead, Pat (Stacie), 23 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Tony had a lifelong interest in wildlife, raising pigeons and trapping as a youth and hunting/fishing all his adult life. He left high school early to join the Navy for 3 years in San Diego, Panama and Rhode Island. Tony loved his wife and family and faithfully recorded our lives on countless hours of home movies. He couldn't pass up a garage sale and loved to entertain his grandchildren with pet rabbits, tractor rides and walks in the pasture. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 from 2:00 - 7:00 pm at Wulf-Ast Mortuary Chapel, Garden Plain, KS. Private family Rosary will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 10:00 am followed by Funeral Mass at 10:30 both at St Mary's Catholic Church, Aleppo, KS. Memorial established with The Alzheimer's Foundation. DUE TO COVID-19 - Restrictions will be followed.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Wulf-Ast Mortuary - Garden Plain
Send Flowers
NOV
11
Rosary
10:00 AM
St Mary's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
NOV
11
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St Mary's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wulf-Ast Mortuary - Garden Plain
911 Biermann
Garden Plain, KS 67050
(316) 535-2211
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved