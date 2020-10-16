1/
Anthony Ray "Tony" Perkins
1965 - 2020
Anthony "Tony" Ray Perkins
August 18, 1965 - October 6, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Anthony "Tony" Ray Perkins passed away at his residence on October 6, 2020. He was born on August 18, 1965 in Wichita, KS, the son of Dale E & Diana L Perkins.
Tony married Tammy R LaBella on February 8, 1997. They enjoyed life in Ellinwood, KS and Partridge, KS. Their love for Jehovah moved him to devote himself to the Bible ministry. Tony also enjoyed time working with his cattle, reading, and traveling with his wife. He currently worked driving truck for Girton LLL transport, Mission, KS.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother-in-law, Clayton Lowry. Surviving in addition to his wife, Tammy R (LaBella) Perkins, are his brother Scott and wife Elena, Wichita, KS, sisters Kim and husband Jonathan Schroff, Wichita, KS, Pam Perkins, Wellington, KS, Jessica Lowry, Hutchinson, KS, Michal "Shelly" and her husband Brian, Wichita, KS. Eight nephews, six nieces, one grand-nephew, and three grand-nieces.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 10:00am via Zoom. Please contact Tony Cogan @ 620-669-3513 for the Zoom link information.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to: Tony Perkins Memorial Expense Fund, c/o J Lowry, 3005 Cornell Dr, Hutchinson, KS 67502.



Published in Wichita Eagle on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Memorial service
10:00 AM
via Zoom
