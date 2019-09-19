Foster, Anthony Thomas "Tony" age 39, received his final checkered flag Sept. 16, 2019. Tony was born on July 22, 1980 to Donald "Don" and Sherry Foster. Tony was a devoted father, son, uncle, brother, cousin, and friend that will be dearly missed. He was an avid dirt track racer, and enjoyed spending time at the track, but above all he loved spending time with his family and friends. Tony is survived by both his parents; daughter, Harper Jean Foster; sister, Sharon Lea (Craig) Dutton; niece, Briana Dutton; and numerous cousins. Visitation will be, 6-8pm, Thur., Sept. 19th, with Funeral service 1:00pm, Fri., Sept. 20th, both at Resthaven Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 19, 2019