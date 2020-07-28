OVERLAND PARK-Martin, Dr. Anthony W. "Tony" 79, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away peacefully on July 26, 2020. He was born on August 3, 1940 in Wichita, Kansas to William and Beryl (Ely) Martin. Tony grew up in Belle Plain, KS and graduated from Belle Plain High School. He went on to attend the University of Kansas and Emporia State University. Tony then graduated from the UMKC School of Dentistry and began his dental career in Great Bend, KS. After moving to Garden City, KS, he started his own practice. After 21 years of practicing in Garden City, Tony moved to Wichita, where he practiced for an additional 20 years. Tony was a member of the following: Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity at KU, Wichita District Dental Society, Kansas Dental Association, American Dental Association, International Congress of Implantology, Las Vegas Institute of Cosmetic Dentistry, and a past president of Wichita Country Club. Tony loved cheering on KU basketball and football, vintage cars, playing golf, traveling, piloting his airplane and hot air balloon, and spending time with friends and family at their homes in Wichita and D.C Ranch (Scottsdale, AZ) Tony also had a love for dogs, especially his girls, Josie and Bella. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Lou; children, Kerri Berner (Brian) of Salina, KS and Kendra Bailey (Chuck) of Kansas City, MO; grandchildren, Eric and Eli Berner; and his brother, Bruce Martin of Wichita, KS. He was preceded in death by his parents. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family will be holding a private memorial. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given either to the Kansas Humane Society or to the Alzheimer's Association
