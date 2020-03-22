Pray, April 39, Bartender and Part-time Student, died Monday, March 16, 2020. Private family service will be held at this time. Survived by her husband, Nicholas Holder; father, David (Joy) Pray of Fayetteville, AR; mother, Janet Gowen; grandmother, Norma Gowen, both of Wichita; brother, Andrew D. Pray of Seattle, WA; step-daughter, Leila (Joshua) McGraw of Boulder, WY; step-son, Zachariah Holder of Andover, KS; auntie, Kay Gowen of Wichita; cats, Sammy & Jolene. A Go Fund Me has been established at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-april-kay-pray. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 22, 2020