EMPORIA-Byram, Arch William 90, formerly of Cedar Point, died September 4, 2019, at Emporia Presbyterian Manor. He was born February 23, 1929, in Cedar Point, to Joseph L. and Margaret A. (Zickefoose) Byram. He is survived by: sons, Howard Byram and wife Diane of Macon, MO, Gary Byram of Mission; grandchildren, Amy (Brett) Frerking, Angie Byram, Brandi Deiling, Amber Long; 7 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Graveside service will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Cedar Point Cemetery, near Cedar Point, with Reverend Ron Harris officiating. The casket will remain closed and no visitation is planned. Memorial donations may be made to Chase County Senior Center or Emporia Presbyterian Manor, in care of Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home, PO Box 220, Cottonwood Falls, KS 66845.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 10, 2019