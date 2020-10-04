Archie MasonFebruary 2, 1938 - April 8, 2020Haysville, Kansas - Archie Mason was born on February 2, 1938 to William and Ressie (Harris) Mason in Morrison, Oklahoma and had five siblings. He grew up in the area moving from Morrison to Perry, Sumner, Cushing and Yale with his family. Archie attended public school and worked the farm with his parents. As a teenager he got a job at a service station repairing tires and tubes. He also worked in the oil field at the age of sixteen (he lied about his age) with his dad and other relatives. They moved from Oklahoma to Peck, Kansas around 1959, where he continued his work in the oil field, this time for Garvey Drilling Co. Archie got a second job at Davis Manufacturing on April 8, 1960. After working the day shift there he would then race out to the drilling rig to put in his evening shift. On January 18, 1961, Archie was drafted into the Army where he served two years active duty in Germany as a heavy duty truck driver. Upon his Army discharge he returned to work at Davis Mfg. as an assembler on the assembly line. Archie was united in marriage to Carol Wideman on June 18, 1966 in Blackwell, Oklahoma. They resided in the Wichita/Haysville area with a short two years in Braman, OK. His dream came true when his son was born and two years later with the birth of his daughter. He was later blessed with four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Archie continued working at Davis Mfg. (now New Holland) serving as lead man over one of the assembly lines for several years. He retired early after putting in thirty-two and a half years. He spent a few years off doing things playing guitar, singing, gardening and canning fruits from his garden. In 1997, the first 80 acre farm was purchased and he returned to his early love, farming. He planted and harvested milo and wheat. Archie purchased another 80 acres, where he raised wheat crops. Due to his failing health, Archie was forced to retire from farming. Archie changed his address for the final time on April 8, 2020, when he moved to his eternal home - HEAVEN! And I am sure he was shouting Glory all the way. Archie is preceded by his parents, William and Ressie (Harris) Mason; siblings, Sarah, William, Virgel and Betty Mason. He is survived by his wife, Carol; children, Archie (Samantha) Mason, Jr. of Rantoul, Sarita (Barry) Brecheisen of Haysville; Ruth Macomber of Haysville; sister, Ruey (Carl) Newman of Bonnerdale, AR; sister-in-law, Glenda Mason of Haysville; grandchildren, Sara Eib, Dana Miller, Chelsey and Kylie Brecheisen; great-grandchildren, Josiah, Michaela and Colin Miller, Evelyn Eib. Memorial: River Church, 1100 E. Grand Ave, Haysville, KS 67060.