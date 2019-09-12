Arden D. Strole

Notice
Strole, Arden D. 85, beloved husband, father, grandfather, friend, retired banker and caretaker of many through Downing & Lahey, died Sept. 9, 2019. Arden was born in Abilene, Kansas. He was preceded by parents, Dale and Delia, and wife of 61 yrs., Carol. Survived by wife, Mary; children, Peggy (Phil) Baldwin and Dennis (Sallie) Strole, Wichita; grandchildren, Kristin (Mike) Marlett, Brian Strole, Wichita, Megan (Zach) Jones, Durango, CO, Erin (Rob) Koehn, Wichita, and 4 great-grandchildren. Visitation, 6-8pm, Friday, Sept. 13, at Downing & Lahey West. Service, 10:00am, Saturday, Sept. 14 at Asbury UMC, 2801 W. 15th, Wichita. Burial to follow, 2:00pm, Navarre Cemetery, Navarre, KS. Memorial to Victory in the Valley, 3755 E. Douglas, Wichita, KS 67218. www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 12, 2019
