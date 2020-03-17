Sowards, Ardis Elizabeth 96, passed away March 7, 2020 at Larksfield Place where she lived since 1997. She was preceded in death by her husband, J. Kelley Sowards; her sisters, Janis Nelson, Anna Margret Kocher and Virginia Lee; her brothers Lawrence, Archie and Seth Rutherford; and her granddaughter Meredith H. Sowards. She is survived by sons Stephen (Jane) and Michael (Cindy) Sowards; grandchildren Oliver, Elliott, Samuel and Peter Sowards; great-grandchildren Jackson, Reid, Meredith and Beckett Sowards. A memorial service will be held on March 28, 1:30 pm at Old Mission Wichita Park Mausoleum, 3424 E. 21st St., Wichita, KS 67208. In Iieu of flowers, memorials have been established at Wichita State University Libraries/Wichita State University Foundation and The Wichita Symphony.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 17, 2020