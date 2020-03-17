Ardis Elizabeth Sowards

Sowards, Ardis Elizabeth 96, passed away March 7, 2020 at Larksfield Place where she lived since 1997. She was preceded in death by her husband, J. Kelley Sowards; her sisters, Janis Nelson, Anna Margret Kocher and Virginia Lee; her brothers Lawrence, Archie and Seth Rutherford; and her granddaughter Meredith H. Sowards. She is survived by sons Stephen (Jane) and Michael (Cindy) Sowards; grandchildren Oliver, Elliott, Samuel and Peter Sowards; great-grandchildren Jackson, Reid, Meredith and Beckett Sowards. A memorial service will be held on March 28, 1:30 pm at Old Mission Wichita Park Mausoleum, 3424 E. 21st St., Wichita, KS 67208. In Iieu of flowers, memorials have been established at Wichita State University Libraries/Wichita State University Foundation and The Wichita Symphony.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 17, 2020
