Jones, Ardith 77, of Wichita, Kansas passed away on Wednesday April 3, 2019 in Wichita. Ardith was born the daughter of Paul and Ethyle (Johnson) Loder on September 15, 1941 in Langley, Kansas. Ardith and Garon Jones were united in marriage on December 3, 1960 in Marquette, Kansas. Ardith retired in 2005 after 17 years from The Arnold Group in Wichita. She enjoyed sewing and spending time with her grandchildren. She loved attending Wichita State Shocker basketball games. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers; Carol and Lyle Loder. Survivors include her loving husband of 58 years, Garon Jones, children; Baron (Barbara) Jones, Brandi (Gary) Nash, grandchildren; Aaron and Skyler Jones, Delaney and Madelynn Nash. Celebration of Life service will be 2:00 p.m. on Friday April 12, 2019 at Lakeview Funeral Home, 12100 E. 13th St. N., Wichita. Inurnment will follow at Lakeview Cemetery, Wichita. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the , 1820 E Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67214 or Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N Hillside St, Wichita, KS 67219 or Salvation Army, 350 N. Market St., Wichita, KS 67202.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 7, 2019