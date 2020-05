Or Copy this URL to Share

Carter, Arion "Bubbie" 11, passed away May 16, 2020. Viewing: 12 to 5 p.m., Fri., May 29, Central Avenue. Funeral Service: 2703 E. Central with wake 6 to 8 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 220 W. 13th St. N. Services: 1 p.m., Sat., May 30, Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Survived by parents, Andrae Carter, Sr., Etoye Arterberry; siblings, Andrae Jr., Aaryn and Amari Carter.



