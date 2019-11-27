Rochat, Arlen Lewis 64, passed away November 23, 2019. Visitation 6-8 pm, Friday at Broadway Mortuary with Funeral Service 1:00 pm, Saturday, at Central Christian Church-Chapel. Preceded in death by parents, Glen and Louise Rochat. Survivors include wife, Janet (Elbrader) Rochat; children, Scott, Katelyn, and Matthew; sister, Glenda (Paul) Elliott; and brother, Alan. Memorials to: Central Christian Church. View extended obituary at www.CozineMemorial.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 27, 2019