McWhirter, Arlene F. (Kandt) 85, formerly of Wichita, died on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Saint John's Living Center in Jackson, Wyoming. A small family service will take place at Saint Phillips Catholic Church in Hope, Kansas on Friday, April 17, 2020, followed by interment at the Saint Phillips Catholic Cemetery in Hope. A larger memorial service will be planned when conditions allow. Arlene was born on January 3, 1935 at the family farm near the small community of Shadybrook in Dickinson County, Kansas. She graduated from Hope High School in 1953, and then attended Kansas State University, as well as Brown Mackie College in Salina. She then moved to Wichita, eventually working for the Coleman Company. In 1956 she met Gene McWhirter, and they married on November 23, 1957 in Herington. Arlene was preceded in death by her parents, Victor Kandt and Sophia Stroda Kandt, husband Gene, and brothers Edward, Elmer, and Kenneth Kandt. She is survived by son Doug, granddaughter Sara, sisters Theresa Lorson and Berneice DeWitt, brothers Keith (Elsie) and Robert Kandt (Alicia), and sister-in-law Joan Kandt. In lieu of flowers, please help those around you in any way you can during these especially trying times, and practice random acts of kindness. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.martinbeckercarlson.com. Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW 3rd, Abilene, Kansas 67410 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 17, 2020