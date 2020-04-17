Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arlene F. (Kandt) McWhirter. View Sign Service Information Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home 414 Nw 3Rd St Abilene , KS 67410 (785)-263-1414 Send Flowers Notice

McWhirter, Arlene F. (Kandt) 85, formerly of Wichita, died on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Saint John's Living Center in Jackson, Wyoming. A small family service will take place at Saint Phillips Catholic Church in Hope, Kansas on Friday, April 17, 2020, followed by interment at the Saint Phillips Catholic Cemetery in Hope. A larger memorial service will be planned when conditions allow. Arlene was born on January 3, 1935 at the family farm near the small community of Shadybrook in Dickinson County, Kansas. She graduated from Hope High School in 1953, and then attended Kansas State University, as well as Brown Mackie College in Salina. She then moved to Wichita, eventually working for the Coleman Company. In 1956 she met Gene McWhirter, and they married on November 23, 1957 in Herington. Arlene was preceded in death by her parents, Victor Kandt and Sophia Stroda Kandt, husband Gene, and brothers Edward, Elmer, and Kenneth Kandt. She is survived by son Doug, granddaughter Sara, sisters Theresa Lorson and Berneice DeWitt, brothers Keith (Elsie) and Robert Kandt (Alicia), and sister-in-law Joan Kandt. In lieu of flowers, please help those around you in any way you can during these especially trying times, and practice random acts of kindness. Condolences may be sent to the family at

McWhirter, Arlene F. (Kandt) 85, formerly of Wichita, died on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Saint John's Living Center in Jackson, Wyoming. A small family service will take place at Saint Phillips Catholic Church in Hope, Kansas on Friday, April 17, 2020, followed by interment at the Saint Phillips Catholic Cemetery in Hope. A larger memorial service will be planned when conditions allow. Arlene was born on January 3, 1935 at the family farm near the small community of Shadybrook in Dickinson County, Kansas. She graduated from Hope High School in 1953, and then attended Kansas State University, as well as Brown Mackie College in Salina. She then moved to Wichita, eventually working for the Coleman Company. In 1956 she met Gene McWhirter, and they married on November 23, 1957 in Herington. Arlene was preceded in death by her parents, Victor Kandt and Sophia Stroda Kandt, husband Gene, and brothers Edward, Elmer, and Kenneth Kandt. She is survived by son Doug, granddaughter Sara, sisters Theresa Lorson and Berneice DeWitt, brothers Keith (Elsie) and Robert Kandt (Alicia), and sister-in-law Joan Kandt. In lieu of flowers, please help those around you in any way you can during these especially trying times, and practice random acts of kindness. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.martinbeckercarlson.com . Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW 3rd, Abilene, Kansas 67410 is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 17, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close