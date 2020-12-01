Arlie Hughes

November 28, 2020

Wichita, Kansas - Arlie Gene Hughes, 91, passed away Saturday, November 28th, 2020 due to complications from COVID.

He was born December 29th, 1928 in Non, Oklahoma to Emmett and Cleedie Hughes. He was the only son of 7 children.

Arlie retired from Cessna after 35 years of service.

He is survived by his wife Helen of 72 years; son Tim (Kathy); 4 grandkids; 10 great-grandkids; and 6 great-great-grandkids.

His love and life stories will be missed.

Visitation will be Wednesday, December 2nd from 4-8pm at Old Mission Mortuary and Crematory at 3424 East. 21st St. N., Wichita, Kansas 67208.





