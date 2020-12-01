1/1
Arlie Hughes
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arlie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arlie Hughes
November 28, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Arlie Gene Hughes, 91, passed away Saturday, November 28th, 2020 due to complications from COVID.
He was born December 29th, 1928 in Non, Oklahoma to Emmett and Cleedie Hughes. He was the only son of 7 children.
Arlie retired from Cessna after 35 years of service.
He is survived by his wife Helen of 72 years; son Tim (Kathy); 4 grandkids; 10 great-grandkids; and 6 great-great-grandkids.
His love and life stories will be missed.
Visitation will be Wednesday, December 2nd from 4-8pm at Old Mission Mortuary and Crematory at 3424 East. 21st St. N., Wichita, Kansas 67208.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Old Mission Mortuary/Cemetery/Crematory - Wichita
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Old Mission Mortuary/Cemetery/Crematory - Wichita
3424 E. 21st Street N.
Wichita, KS 67208
316-686-7311
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved