Duke, Arline 66, went back to Lord's arms on Feb. 5, 2019. She was born in Wichita, KS. Arline was a lovely wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She had been living a simple but meaningful life and earned a BA in early childhood education. She and her delicious zucchini and banana bread will be dearly missed by her family and friends. She is survived by her loving husband, Kenneth Piper; 3 sons, Shane Duke, Patrick Duck and Jerry Piper; 4 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Feb. 12 at 5-7p.m. at Baker Funeral Home Wichita Chapel. Graveside service 1:00 p.m. on Feb. 14 at Lakeview cemetery. Please add in lieu of flowers memorials can be sent to the Kansas Humane Society.

Duke, Arline 66, went back to Lord's arms on Feb. 5, 2019. She was born in Wichita, KS. Arline was a lovely wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She had been living a simple but meaningful life and earned a BA in early childhood education. She and her delicious zucchini and banana bread will be dearly missed by her family and friends. She is survived by her loving husband, Kenneth Piper; 3 sons, Shane Duke, Patrick Duck and Jerry Piper; 4 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Feb. 12 at 5-7p.m. at Baker Funeral Home Wichita Chapel. Graveside service 1:00 p.m. on Feb. 14 at Lakeview cemetery. Please add in lieu of flowers memorials can be sent to the Kansas Humane Society. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 10, 2019

