Arlo "Leon" Payne
1943 - 2020
Arlo "Leon" Payne
December 30, 1943 - September 30, 2020
New Strawn, Kansas - Arlo "Leon" Payne, age 76, of New Strawn, Kansas, passed away Wednesday morning September 30, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital in Topeka, Kansas. Leon was born in Larned, Kansas on December 30, 1943 to Amy (Newell) Payne and John Howard Payne. He graduated from Wichita High School South in 1963. He married his high school sweetheart, Lola Kathleen "Kathy" Lemon on February 14, 1964. They had three sons.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two infant brothers, and a brother-in-law, Verlin Freeman.
Leon leaves his wife Kathy of 56 years and their three sons; Kevin (Angie) Lyndon, Kansas, Edward (Antoine) Haysville, Kansas, Michael (Janet) Burlington, Kansas; grandchildren Justin Payne (Jessica) McMinnville, Oregon, Kristen Buchman (Cale) Edmond, Oklahoma, Mackenzie Payne (fiancé Kendall Jeffers) Burlington, Kansas, Joshua Payne, Lyndon, Kansas, Jayden Payne, Burlington, Kansas; two great-granddaughters Hensley Buchman and Jade Payne; brother Thomas Mealy (Denise) Floyd, Virginia; sister Judy Freeman, Atkins, Arkansas; brother Martin Payne, Liberty Hill, Texas; and countless nieces, nephews, and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 A.M., Monday, October 5, 2020, at the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, in Burlington. The family will receive friends on Sunday 6:00 P.M. until 7:30 P.M. at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Winfield Cemetery, Winfield, KS.
Memorial contributions in Leon's name can be made to the Coffey County Cancer Support Group, and may be sent to Jones Funeral Home, P.O. Box, Burlington, Kansas 66839.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Visitation
06:00 - 07:30 PM
Jones Funeral Home - BURLINGTON
OCT
5
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church
