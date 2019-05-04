MOUNDRIDGE-Wedel, Arlyn G. 92, passed away May 3, 2019, after a brief stay at Schowalter Villa, Hesston, KS. He was born on July 22, 1926 to Helmut J. and Martha A. (Krehbiel) Wedel. He was a member of First Mennonite Church of Christian in Moundridge, KS. Arlyn was a farmer and dairy man. In his retirement, he had a passion for gardening and took great joy in sharing his bounty with family and friends. Arlyn was united in marriage to Twila Mae Juhnke on September 30, 1945 in Moundridge, KS. Twila passed away April 6, 2014. Arlyn was also preceded in death by his parents, Helmut and Martha Wedel; four sisters; and two brothers. Arlyn was the youngest and last remaining member of his family. He is survived by his daughters, Sandra Jantz (Royce), Hesston, KS, and Annette Chlumsky (Eldon), Wichita, KS; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Private family burial will be held at First Mennonite Church of Christian Cemetery. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, May 6, 2019 at First Mennonite Church of Christian. Friends may call from 4-8 p.m., with family to receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, May 5, 2019, at Moundridge Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Schowalter Villa or Hospice of Reno County, in care of Moundridge Funeral Home, PO Box 410, Moundridge, KS 67107.

