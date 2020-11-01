Armandina "Mandy" Rubalcaba
February 4, 1934 - October 27, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Age 86, retired social worker aide from the City of Wichita and USD 259 went to eternal rest on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Mandy passed away at home peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Preceded in death by her loving husband of 49 years Juan, son Jose Adrian, brothers Baldomero Vela, Enrique Vela, Sergio Vela, Aizar Vela. Mandy was very active with her church as a Eucharist Minister, and a teacher teaching Catechism classes. Her whole life she was guided by her strong Catholic faith. Mandy was a loving mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. She was a great seamstress and her Catholic Faith was the center of her life. Mandy loved her family, enjoyed cooking for them, and was a long time Mary Kay Consultant for over 20 years. One of the highlights of her life was traveling to Rome, where she was able to see Pope John Paul. Survived by her son Guadalupe (Pat) Rubalcaba, daughter Juanita (Valente) Palomino, grandchildren Valentino S. Palomino and Erica A. Palomino, sisters Enedelia Solis, Maria "Rome" Martinez, Rosario Castillo. Visitation 2-7pm on Mon. Nov. 2, 2020 at Resthaven Mortuary. Rosary 9:30am, Tues. Nov. 3, 2020 with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10am, both at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, 2351 N. Market, Wichita, KS 67219. Memorial to Our Lady of Perpetual Help. The family has requested these services to be livestreamed from Resthaven Mortuary & Resthaven Gardens of Memory Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ResthavenMortuary/
.