Blevins, Armold P. Age 90, retired barber and Korean War Veteran was born Jan. 19, 1930 on a farm near Reeds Spring, MO. He moved from Arkansas to Wichita, KS in 1954. He was a faithful member of The Free Church of the Living God for 60 years. He played a guitar and sang with his children, Vicki and John, in several churches around the Wichita area. He passed away on March 13, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Esther (Cook) Blevins; parents, James and Opal (Head) Blevins; brother-in-law, Earl Kelley. Armold is survived by his sister, Bonnie (Blevins) Kelley; daughter, Vicki (Blevins) Angle (Eldon); grandsons, Jerred, Darren, Warren, and Terrence Angle, all of Wichita, KS; son, John Blevins (Shelly); granddaughters, Amy and Katie Blevins of Columbia, MO. Visitation: Wed., March 18, 2020, from 5-8 pm with Funeral Service: 1 pm, Thurs., March 19, 2020, both at Smith Mortuary, Haysville, 7031 S. Broadway, Haysville, KS 67060. Interment to follow at Waco Cemetery.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 17, 2020