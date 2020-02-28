Arnola Edith "Nola" Gerwick

Notice
DERBY-Gerwick, Arnola Edith "Nola" 87, passed away February 26, 2020. Arnola was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to many. She will be dearly missed. Arnola was an Avon Representative of nearly 50 years. She loved to bowl, play cards, garden, and watch baseball and basketball games. She was preceded in death by her loving and faithful husband, Loren E Gerwick, Sr.; her parents, Arnold and Edith Friedemann; brothers, Dean, Eldon and Arnold; and sister, Verna. She is survived by her children, Kaye of Las Vegas, NV, Frank (Debbie) and Loren Jr. (Louise) of Derby, KS, Larry (Patty) of Mulvane, KS, Shirley (Bob) Shipley, Wichita, KS; grandchildren, Chad (Makenzie), Megan, Jake, Blake (Kaitlyn), and Brian Gerwick, Wayne, and Jack (Alyssa) Morris, Jennifer (Shawn) Worley, and Heather (Dan) Hernandez; great-grandchildren, Julie, Taylor, Easton, Emmarie, Hunter, Kira, Gannon, Maellie, Finley, Graelee, Kellen, Madison and Steven; siblings, Dale (Bev), Doris, Lela, Elayne, and Evelyn (Warren); brothers-in-law, Leland (Marion) and Harry. Visitation is Friday, February 28, 2020, from 3-8pm with family greeting from 5-7pm at Smith Family Mortuary, 1415 N Rock Road, Derby. Funeral service February 29, 2020 at 3pm at Woodlawn UMC, 431 S. Woodlawn, Derby. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with Madison Avenue UMC, 900 E. Madison, Derby, 67037.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 28, 2020
