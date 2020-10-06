Arnold Scheerger
December 12, 1932 - October 3, 2020
Clearwater, Kansas - Scheerger, Arnold J., age 87, passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020. Services, Wed, 10am, Webb-Shinkle Mortuary Chapel, Clearwater. Preceded in death by wife, Joycelyne "Joyce" (Rubrecht) Scheerger; parents, Arnold F. Scheerger and Clara M. (Soulier) Hill; grandson, Tyler Peissig. Survivors: daughters, Marta (Dick) Barker of Wichita, Evelyne "Lynn" Roberts (Blake) of Shell Knob, MO, Jean Lauer of Wichita, Tracy (Tim) Peissig of Pretty Prairie, Teresa (Bernie) Scheerger-Flax of Wichita; brother, Jim (Mary) Scheerger of Wellington; 7 Grandchildren; 13 Great-Grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, Memorial: Clear Path Hospice, 818 N. Emporia, Ste 307, Wichita, KS 67214. www.wsmortuary.com