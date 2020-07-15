Faber, Arnold T. passed away suddenly at his home on July 3. He was born in Rock Island, Ill on June 13, 1954 to Arnold L Faber and Mary Louise (Wells) Faber. As a child he moved with his family all over the country - the roots of his love of travel. He has lived in Wichita, KS since 1974 and worked as a painter at USD 259. After his retirement in 2009 he focused on traveling the world, by car, motorcycle, planes, boats - and spending time with his fur babies he loved so much.Arnold was preceded in death by his parents and sister Toni (James) Balkema.Arnold is survived by his sister Terry (Robert) Sperry and younger brother Michael (Vicky) Faber. His nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews brought him joy.Arnold will be missed greatly and remembered fondly by his family.



