ANDALE-May, Arrah M. 82, Andale, KS, died Jan 14, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Matt. She is survived by her children: Becky (Gregg) Ozbun, Valley Center; Barbara (Todd) Gigstad, Nortonville; Thomas (Michelle) May, Goddard; Tim May, Sedgwick; 8 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; a sister, Lois Audrey Parsons, Wichita; brothers, Don Yakshaw, Wichita; Rod (Betty) Yakshaw, Independence; Ed Yakshaw, Independence; Jim Yakshaw, Midland, TX. Arrah was born and raised in Andale, KS, and was baptized, received her 1st Communion, confirmed, married, celebrated her 50th wedding anniversary, and laid to rest in her home parish despite living in numerous cities throughout her life. Arrah touched many lives as a coach's wife, as a licensed cosmetologist, and as a volunteer in various capacities: church volunteer, hospital volunteer, and hospice volunteer. Rosary will be at 7:00 pm. Sunday, January 19, 2020. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00am, Monday, January 20, 2020, both at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Andale, Kansas. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to: Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, Wichita, KS. or The Lords Diner, Wichita, KS. Online condolences at: wulfastmortuary.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 17, 2020