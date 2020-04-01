Hilger, Art J. 66, of Wichita, KS passed away on Sun., Mar. 29, 2020 at his home in Wichita. Art was born the son of Theodore and Martha Hilger on Sept. 22, 1953 in Wichita. Art and Diane Hilger were united in marriage for 30 years. Art loved spending time with his boys hunting and fishing. Art was a loving husband, father, brother, and friend to all who knew him. Art was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ray Hilger; aunt and uncle, Mary and Frances Hilger. Survivors include his wife, Diane Hilger; sons, Teddy Hilger and Gregory Hilger; brothers, Greg (Jennnie) Higer and Ted Hilger; and extended family. No services will be held.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 1, 2020