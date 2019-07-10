Arthur Allen "Art" Krueger

Service Information
Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc.
10515 W. Maple
Wichita, KS
67209
(316)-773-4553
GODDARD-Krueger, Arthur Allen "Art" 69, Robert J. Dole Veterans Hospital building maintenance employee, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019. Funeral Service, 1:00 pm, Friday, July 12, at Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Survivors: wife, Sharon; sons, Jeffrey (Sherri) Molde of Goddard, Michael (Debbie) Molde of Derby, Steven (Rhonda) Molde of Wichita; brother, Gary Krueger of Ohio; 7 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents, Paul and Gladys Krueger, and sister, Justine Hoppe. Memorial established with the Robert J. Dole Veterans Administration Hospice, 5500 E. Kellogg, Wichita, KS, 67218. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 10, 2019
