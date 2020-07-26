Pfeifer, Arthur L. (Art) Born April 4, 1941 in Lebenthal, Kansas to Celestine Pfeifer and Monica (Steckline) Pfeifer. Passed away July 19, 2020. Resided in Lebenthal till age 10, moved to Great Bend, Kansas and attended school there. Finished school and married Sheryl j. (Darnell) Pfeifer in June of 1961. Joined the Air Force in 1963 and completed aircraft technician school and was sent to Vietnam in 1965. Art served as a member of the forward air control, flying tree top missions to mark enemy targets. For his service, Art was awarded the Bronze Star for Meritorious Service and the Air Medal with cluster for Flying Missions, along with the Vietnamese Gallantry Cross. Upon separating from the Air Force in 1967, Art continued his career as an aircraft technician and was foreman for Chandler Aviation in Chandler, Arizona for 32 years. In the years in Arizona, he became an avid hunter, fisherman and motorcycle rider extraordinaire, exploring thousand of miles across the United States with his wife, Sheryl. Art was a master builder of several unique and one of a kind motorcycles. He was father to two gorgeous children, Jena, married to David Sharon, and Jason Pfeifer married to Katie Pfeifer. He had three sisters and one brother. Art is survived by wife, Sheryl, of the home and his 2 children, along with 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Also survived by one sister, Virginia, of Hoisington, KS. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Norma Banks and Carol Delgado, one brother, Jim Pfeifer. No services are being held, by his request. Art wants all of his friends and family to remember him as a guy who did it his way. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation the the charity of your choice
.